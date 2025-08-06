The platform addresses a major challenge for security teams who are often inundated with generic or irrelevant threat data by focusing instead on adversary behaviors specific to each customer's environment. Using AI, Watchtower analyzes real-time attacker activity and auto-generates adversary emulation scenarios, offering hyperlocalized and actionable intelligence previously accessible only to elite security teams. It is also supported by the AttackIQ Virtual Advisor, which helps determine the most relevant tests to validate an organization's defensive posture. According to Paul Reid, VP of Adversary Research, the tool allows teams "to see what's happening at their front door right now." In addition to proactive defense validation, Watchtower enables security leaders to report measurable cybersecurity readiness to executive leadership. The product likely incorporates technology from AttackIQ's February acquisition of DeepSurface Security.
Threat Intelligence, AI/ML
Watchtower offers real-time cyber threat insights
(Adobe Stock)
AttackIQ has unveiled Watchtower, an AI-driven cybersecurity tool designed to provide organizations with tailored and continuously updated threat intelligence, SiliconANGLE reports.
The platform addresses a major challenge for security teams who are often inundated with generic or irrelevant threat data by focusing instead on adversary behaviors specific to each customer's environment. Using AI, Watchtower analyzes real-time attacker activity and auto-generates adversary emulation scenarios, offering hyperlocalized and actionable intelligence previously accessible only to elite security teams. It is also supported by the AttackIQ Virtual Advisor, which helps determine the most relevant tests to validate an organization's defensive posture. According to Paul Reid, VP of Adversary Research, the tool allows teams "to see what's happening at their front door right now." In addition to proactive defense validation, Watchtower enables security leaders to report measurable cybersecurity readiness to executive leadership. The product likely incorporates technology from AttackIQ's February acquisition of DeepSurface Security.
The platform addresses a major challenge for security teams who are often inundated with generic or irrelevant threat data by focusing instead on adversary behaviors specific to each customer's environment. Using AI, Watchtower analyzes real-time attacker activity and auto-generates adversary emulation scenarios, offering hyperlocalized and actionable intelligence previously accessible only to elite security teams. It is also supported by the AttackIQ Virtual Advisor, which helps determine the most relevant tests to validate an organization's defensive posture. According to Paul Reid, VP of Adversary Research, the tool allows teams "to see what's happening at their front door right now." In addition to proactive defense validation, Watchtower enables security leaders to report measurable cybersecurity readiness to executive leadership. The product likely incorporates technology from AttackIQ's February acquisition of DeepSurface Security.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds