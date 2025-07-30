Forrester Consulting surveyed 1,541 senior IT and security professionals from large firms across eight countries and found that 61 percent of respondents struggle with the volume of threat data, while 60 percent say they lack the personnel to analyze it effectively. As a result, 72 percent admit their organizations are more reactive than proactive in handling cyber threats. Manufacturing firms are especially concerned, with 89 percent citing alarm over missing real threats. The FBI reports this sector faced 218 ransomware incidents last year, second only to healthcare. The study urges a shift in mindset, advising leaders to treat threat intelligence as an evolving capability rather than just a data feed, emphasizing analysis, contextualization, and use-case alignment to convert raw data into actionable insight.
Study: Firms struggle with cyber threat load
A recent study commissioned by Google Cloud reveals that a growing volume of threat intelligence, coupled with a shortage of skilled analysts, is overwhelming security teams and forcing organizations into a reactive cybersecurity posture, The Register reports.
Forrester Consulting surveyed 1,541 senior IT and security professionals from large firms across eight countries and found that 61 percent of respondents struggle with the volume of threat data, while 60 percent say they lack the personnel to analyze it effectively. As a result, 72 percent admit their organizations are more reactive than proactive in handling cyber threats. Manufacturing firms are especially concerned, with 89 percent citing alarm over missing real threats. The FBI reports this sector faced 218 ransomware incidents last year, second only to healthcare. The study urges a shift in mindset, advising leaders to treat threat intelligence as an evolving capability rather than just a data feed, emphasizing analysis, contextualization, and use-case alignment to convert raw data into actionable insight.
