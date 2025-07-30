Threat Intelligence, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

Study: Firms struggle with cyber threat load

a dense crowd of matte black silhouettes with a striking red figure in sharp contrast under a spotlight emphasizing the peril of insider threats in data environments

(Adobe Stock)

A recent study commissioned by Google Cloud reveals that a growing volume of threat intelligence, coupled with a shortage of skilled analysts, is overwhelming security teams and forcing organizations into a reactive cybersecurity posture, The Register reports.

Forrester Consulting surveyed 1,541 senior IT and security professionals from large firms across eight countries and found that 61 percent of respondents struggle with the volume of threat data, while 60 percent say they lack the personnel to analyze it effectively. As a result, 72 percent admit their organizations are more reactive than proactive in handling cyber threats. Manufacturing firms are especially concerned, with 89 percent citing alarm over missing real threats. The FBI reports this sector faced 218 ransomware incidents last year, second only to healthcare. The study urges a shift in mindset, advising leaders to treat threat intelligence as an evolving capability rather than just a data feed, emphasizing analysis, contextualization, and use-case alignment to convert raw data into actionable insight.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionCovert ChannelsDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds