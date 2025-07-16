Waltz grilled over Signal app use in airstrike chat

During a Senate confirmation hearing, former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz defended his controversial use of the Signal messaging app to coordinate sensitive military discussions, including airstrikes on Houthi targets, asserting it was in line with cybersecurity guidance from the federal government, CyberScoop reports.
Pressed by Sen. Chris Coons, Waltz maintained no classified information was shared and cited 2024 guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that endorsed Signal for secure communications. Critics, however, highlighted that CISA lacks authority over military operations and that the app, though encrypted, may not meet the security standards required for national security discussions, especially since Waltz reportedly used a third-party clone of Signal. Despite ongoing investigations by the Department of Defense and Air Force into potential breaches, Waltz stated the White House had cleared him of wrongdoing. Still, questions remain about judgment and accountability, with Sen. Tim Kaine challenging Waltzs assertion that no sensitive material was mishandled.
