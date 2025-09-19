Network Security

Virtual private servers targeted by SystemBC proxy botnet

Commercial virtual private servers, which have been compromised through vulnerability exploits, have accounted for nearly 80% of daily bots used by the SystemBC proxy botnet as a proxy highway, enabling infections that last longer than average, according to BleepingComputer.

Attackers have leveraged easily exploitable flaws to infect the VPS systems, which then allowed high-volume traffic before downloading a shell script that orders SystemBC execution, a report from Lumen Technology's Black Lotus Labs revealed.

Researchers also found that an IP address was able to produce 16 GB of proxy data following SystemBC malware execution in a simulated environment.

"This amount of data is an order of magnitude greater than what is commonly observed in typical proxy networks," researchers added.

Further analysis revealed that over 80 command-and-control servers have been used by SystemBC to establish connections with a compromised proxy server while powering the other proxy network services, including REM Proxy.

