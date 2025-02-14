Incident Response, Business continuity

Cyberattack disrupts Virginia Attorney General’s office

Operations of the Virginia Attorney General's office were reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch to have been significantly impacted by a cyberattack this week, which took down most of its computer systems, according to The Associated Press.

"Nearly all systems are offline, including but not limited to Net Docs, Outlook, Teams, OAG Fileshare, our VPN access, and internet connectivity via the OAG network," said Virginia Chief Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps in a staff email shared with Times-Dispatch. Such a compromise was noted by Times-Dispatch to have prompted the Virginia Attorney General's office to leverage a paper court filing system used by the state's Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. Additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by the office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares but an investigation into the incident is already been conducted by the state police and other law enforcement officials.

