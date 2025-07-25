Verify report finds renting Android malware is getting easier

iVerify research fellow Daniel Kelley wrote a new report that highlights access to Android malware is becoming easier and cheaper than before, reports SiliconANGLE.
According to the report Renting Android Malware is Getting Easierand Cheaper, subscription-based malware-as-a-service platforms now feature full-featured malware kits for as little as $300 a month. One of the tools covered is Nebula, a less expensive MaaS substitute focused on automation and stealth, which stealthily gathers contact information, call logs, GPS data, and text messages. Another tool is the PhantomOS, which has quiet program installs and interception of one-time passcodes for two-factor authentication. These malware kits are regularly updated to bypass protections such as Google Play Protect. Additionally, install markets allow attackers to purchase access to already compromised devices. Kelley cautions that as Android malware becomes more widely available, cybercriminal activity can become more prevalent. He encourages organizations to remain vigilant through diagnostic analysis and behavioral monitoring.
According to the report Renting Android Malware is Getting Easierand Cheaper, subscription-based malware-as-a-service platforms now feature full-featured malware kits for as little as $300 a month. One of the tools covered is Nebula, a less expensive MaaS substitute focused on automation and stealth, which stealthily gathers contact information, call logs, GPS data, and text messages. Another tool is the PhantomOS, which has quiet program installs and interception of one-time passcodes for two-factor authentication. These malware kits are regularly updated to bypass protections such as Google Play Protect. Additionally, install markets allow attackers to purchase access to already compromised devices. Kelley cautions that as Android malware becomes more widely available, cybercriminal activity can become more prevalent. He encourages organizations to remain vigilant through diagnostic analysis and behavioral monitoring.