Malware, Threat Intelligence

Updated Konfety Android malware adds more stealth

New high-severity Ivanti bug revealed, second in a week

Additional obfuscation techniques have been integrated into the new iteration of the Android app-spoofing Konfety malware, which facilitates unauthorized app downloads, malicious site visits, and bogus browser notifications, reports BleepingComputer.

Aside from copying legitimate Google Play apps' names and branding to become "decoy twins" distributed in other app stores, Konfety also harnesses dynamic code loading involving nefarious logic concealment within an encrypted DEX file, as well as alters APK files to prompt parsing failures or fake password prompts due to lack of analysis tool support and false encryption signals, respectively, according to a Zimperium analysis. Installation of the malware then facilitates the shrouding of app icons and names and the subsequent use of geofencing to allow user location-based behaviors, said Zimperium researchers. Such findings follow a Kaspersky report detailing fellow Android malware SoumniBot's exploitation of compression-based obfuscation to facilitate compromise.

Related

Dozens of new AsyncRAT variants discovered

CyberScoop reports that open-source remote access trojan AsyncRAT, which touts credential theft, screen capturing, and keylogging capabilities, has been observed to have over 30 different variants and forks since its release in 2019.

Southeast Asia targeted by new state-sponsored HazyBeacon malware

Southeast Asia targeted by new state-sponsored HazyBeacon malware Attacks with the novel HazyBeacon Windows backdoor have been launched by state-sponsored threat cluster CL-STA-1020 against government agencies across Southeast Asia as the region has been increasingly targeted in cyberespionage operations, according to The Hacker News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionData MiningDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDrive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster DivingInformation WarfareMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds