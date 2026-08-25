US lawmakers question CISA workforce cuts amid rising cyber threats

US lawmakers are raising concerns about recent decisions to reduce the workforce at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Five Democrats have formally requested the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the impact of these cuts on the agency's capacity to protect critical infrastructure and respond to escalating cyber threats, with further coverage provided by IT Pro.

The lawmakers' letter to the GAO seeks an in-depth review of CISA's workforce changes over the past five years, including its size, composition, and reliance on contractors. They also want to understand which specific programs have been affected by the reductions and the resulting consequences. This comes as the agency faces proposed budget cuts of approximately $700 million, with the administration citing a need to refocus on core missions like federal network defense and critical infrastructure coordination, and to eliminate perceived waste.

The agency reportedly lost nearly a third of its workforce, around 1,000 employees, in the first half of 2025, impacting areas such as election security.