US jails Jetflicks streaming service operation leader

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that illegal paid streaming service Jetflicks, which had secured tens of thousands of subscribers before being shut down in 2019, had its administrator Kristopher Lee Dallmann sentenced to seven years imprisonment after being found guilty of criminal copyright infringement both by distribution and public performance, as well as money laundering, BleepingComputer reports.
Also convicted in last month's trial were four of Dallmann's accomplices, who helped in pirating more than 10,500 films and 183,000 TV episodes from legitimate streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, between 2007 and 2019. "Dallmann reaped millions of dollars in profit from the operation. The government conservatively estimated the value of the copyright infringement in the case at $37.5 million. This included the approximate retail value of the defendants' reproduction of infringing works to create the Jetflicks inventory as well as the approximate retail value of the streams of pirated television episodes that the defendants provided to subscribers," said the Justice Department.
