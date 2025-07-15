Popular games leveraged to target Gen Zs with malware

Individuals part of the Gen Z population have been facing escalating cyberattacks weaponizing popular video game titles, with malware impersonating Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, and Minecraft attempted to be spread at least 19 million times over a year-long period beginning April 2024, GBHackers News reports.
Aside from leveraging phishing schemes spoofing Riot Games' official Valorant-Arcane crossover campaign to compromise gaming accounts, mobile numbers, and banking information, attackers have also harnessed fake game installers across different platforms to spread the Hexon information-stealing malware that also targets social media and messaging applications, an analysis from Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team revealed. Additional findings also showed malicious actors' usage of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max, to compromise the Gen Z population. Such threats should prompt vigilance on unsolicited in-game asset or leaked media offers and the procurement of content from official channels alone.
