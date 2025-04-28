Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

US intensifies Salt Typhoon crackdown with public info request

Chinese hacker. Laptop with binary computer code and china flag

(Adobe Stock)

The FBI has sought public information that would help identify Chinese state-backed Salt Typhoon hackers, reiterating an up to $10 million bounty from the U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice Program for any details that would help in the clampdown of the threat operation that has targeted telecommunications providers in the U.S. and other parts of the world, resulting in the compromise of highly sensitive data, reports BleepingComputer. "FBI maintains its commitment to protecting the U.S. telecommunications sector and the individuals and organizations targeted by Salt Typhoon by identifying, mitigating, and disrupting Salt Typhoon's malicious cyber activity," said the alert. Such a development comes after Salt Typhoon, also known as Earth Estries, Famous Sparrow, Ghost Emperor, and UNC2286, was reported by Cisco to have potentially breached U.S. telecommunications firms through a custom JumbledPath tool. Chinese cybersecurity firm Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology has also been sanctioned by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Control over its direct involvement in Salt Typhoon's attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBritish Standard 7799Business Email Compromise (BEC)Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareFault Line AttacksGoogle HackingMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds