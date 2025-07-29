Investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway. However, the breach was noted by sources close to the matter to have impacted not only vendors' proprietary intellectual property and personal details but also information regarding the CIA's technology development program Digital Hammer, which aims to bolster intelligence and counterintelligence efforts against China. Attackers may also have compromised the Golden Dome missile defense program and Space Force surveillance satellite programs. Such a development comes as the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Safety Administration was reported by Microsoft to have been compromised in attacks exploiting Microsoft SharePoint server vulnerabilities. More than 400 entities around the world have already been impacted by such intrusions, which were pinned on Chinese threat operations Violet Typhoon, Linen Typhoon, and Storm-2603.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Breach
US intelligence site breached
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has disclosed the compromise of the unclassified Acquisition Research Center website leveraged by federal agencies for sensitive government contract management, reports Cyber Security News.
Investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway. However, the breach was noted by sources close to the matter to have impacted not only vendors' proprietary intellectual property and personal details but also information regarding the CIA's technology development program Digital Hammer, which aims to bolster intelligence and counterintelligence efforts against China. Attackers may also have compromised the Golden Dome missile defense program and Space Force surveillance satellite programs. Such a development comes as the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Safety Administration was reported by Microsoft to have been compromised in attacks exploiting Microsoft SharePoint server vulnerabilities. More than 400 entities around the world have already been impacted by such intrusions, which were pinned on Chinese threat operations Violet Typhoon, Linen Typhoon, and Storm-2603.
