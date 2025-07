US indicts alleged Ryuk ransomware operator

The U.S. has filed conspiracy, computer-based fraud, and computer-based extortion charges against Armenian national Karen Serobovich Vardanyan over his role as the operator of the Ryuk ransomware gang , which counts Universal Health Services and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center among its victims, according to CyberScoop Vardanyan, who has entered a not guilty plea to the charges after being extradited to the U.S. last month, could be imprisoned for up to five years, as well as ordered to pay $250,000 per charge following a week-long jury trial beginning late August. Hundreds of servers and workstations have been compromised with Ryuk ransomware by Vardanyan and co-conspirators Oleg Nikolayevich Lyulyava, Andrii Leonydovich Prykhodchenko, and Levon Georgiyovych Avetisyan from March 2019 to September 2020, from which they were able to amass over $15 million worth of ransom payments. While Lyulyava and Prykhodchenko are yet to be found, Avetisyan is awaiting extradition to the U.S, officials said.