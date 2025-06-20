Ransomware

US extradites suspected Ryuk ransomware member

Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General has disclosed the extradition of a suspected Ryuk ransomware hacker to the U.S. months after an arrest in Kyiv made at the behest of U.S. authorities, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The unnamed foreign national hacker will be facing charges related to cyberattacks resulting in over $100 million in losses among impacted organizations, said Ukrainian officials, who noted the seizure of cryptocurrency assets exceeding $600,000, as well as luxury vehicles and land as part of the arrest. Officials also said that the hacker has been included in the FBI's Cyber Most Wanted list. Acknowledgement of the hacker's extradition has not yet been provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. Such action follows the massive international ransomware crackdown operation in 2023, which resulted in the targeting of Ryuk, HIVE, Dharma, LockerGoga, and MegaCortex hackers.

