US imprisons Scattered Spider member

Infamous cybercrime operation Scattered Spider had one of its members, Noah Michael Urban, sentenced to a decade-long imprisonment by a U.S. federal judge months after admitting guilt to several charges of cryptocurrency and sensitive corporate data theft, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Urban, who has been given three years of supervised release within the jail term, has also been compelled to provide $13 million in restitution to the victims of attacks conducted by his team, which have resulted in losses ranging from $9.5 million to $25 million. Intrusions from August 2022 to March 2023 involved the distribution of malicious SMS phishing messages to targeted corporate employees, with pilfered credentials then used to access their accounts, companies' systems, and exfiltrate cryptocurrency, according to Urban's plea deal. Such a development follows a momentary pause in Scattered Spider activity following the arrests of alleged members in the UK.
