US foils Volt Typhoon persistence in critical infrastructure networks
The U.S. was noted by NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Director Kristina Walter to have thwarted Chinese state-backed threat operation Volt Typhoon's persistence in targeted critical infrastructure organizations, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Analysis of Volt Typhoon's attack tools and techniques enabled the U.S. to properly equip government agencies and private organizations with systems that could detect such a threat, said Walter during the International Conference on Cyber Security. While Walter did not provide additional details regarding the U.S.'s initiatives to counter Volt Typhoon, newly appointed FBI Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Brett Leatherman noted that U.S. publicity of the attacks helped contribute to the operation's failure. "We were going to continue to remove those capacity and capability systems from them, but they burned it down as soon as they saw that. So that demonstrates where the U.S. stands, as far as cyber capabilities, in our willingness to punch back at the bad actors," said Leatherman.
