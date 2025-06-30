Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

US airline, transportation sector reportedly targeted by Scattered Spider

Laguardia Airport Tower New York
(JasonDoiy via Getty Images)

Aviation and transportation organizations across the U.S. were noted by Google Cloud Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks researchers to have been targeted by the Scattered Spider ransomware operation, also known as UNC3944 or Muddled Libra, after previously compromising retail and insurance firms, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Scattered Spider attacks against the transportation industry were also confirmed by Halcyon researchers, who also disclosed the hacking collective's ongoing targeting of food and manufacturing entities. The FBI also warned of the group's ongoing attacks, which commence with the infiltration of high-profile companies and their third-party IT providers before the subsequent deployment of ransomware for data extortion activities. Such alerts come after Hawaiian Airlines had some of its IT systems compromised following a cybersecurity incident that has not impacted its operations. Hawaiian Airlines has yet to provide more details on the intrusion and its perpetrator. Outages resulting in flight delays were also disclosed by American Airlines but no additional details on the disruption were provided.

