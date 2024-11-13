Upwind closes $100M in funding for cloud security solutions

Upwind, a cloud security startup, is finalizing a $100 million Series B funding round that lifts its post-money valuation to between $850 and $900 million, reports TechCrunch.

Founded by Amiram Shachar, who previously sold Spot.io to NetApp for $450 million, Upwind specializes in securing cloud infrastructures. Its platform addresses critical vulnerabilities across cloud services, workloads, and applications, with capabilities that include API vulnerability management, container security, and identity protection. Upwind aims to refine threat management through its technology that reduces alert volumes by up to 90%, allowing security teams to concentrate on actionable risks.

Upwind said it plans to allocate part of the new funding toward research and development and expand its workforce by about 100 employees across Israel, San Francisco, and Iceland. The latest funding round includes prominent investors such as Craft Ventures, Greylock, and CyberStarts, as well as individual backers like Omri Casspi’s Sheva Fund and Steph Curry’s Penny Jar fund. It follows the startup’s September 2023 raise of $50 million, which valued the company at $300 million.