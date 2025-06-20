Malware, Identity, Threat Intelligence

Updated Masslogger stealer spread via VBScript files

Threat actors have deployed a more advanced fileless version of the Masslogger credential-stealing malware as part of a new campaign aimed at French users, Cyber Security News reports.

Attacks commenced with the distribution of malicious emails or file downloads with VBScript-encoded files resulting in the eventual download and execution of the Masslogger variant, according to a report from Seqrite researchers. Execution of the malware prompts VBScript to establish various registry entries under "HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREesBbIgyFlZcXjUl", which includes data needed for the multi-stage compromise. Aside from exfiltrating credentials from widely used web browsers and email clients, such Masslogger iteration also enables keylogging, screen capturing, clipboard tracking, and system reconnaissance, as well as further payload injections, said researchers. Further examination of the malware showed its inclusion of a sophisticated segmentation technique preventing size limitations, as well as its implementation of a Windows scheduled task that guarantees persistence by executing every minute.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Counterfeit Minecraft mods deliver malware

Security Affairs reports that malicious cheat tool-impersonating Java or .NET stealers spread through the Stargazers distribution-as-a-service network have been compromising Minecraft players with multi-stage malware since March.

More advanced ACR Stealer-based malware examined

Attacks with the more sophisticated ACR Stealer-based Amatera Stealer malware have been launched as part of ClearFake web injection campaigns involving EtherHiding, Binance Smart Chain contract, and ClickFix exploitation between April and May, according to GBHackers News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareBiometricsBlack HatBrute ForceBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)DisruptionDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadMorris WormPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds