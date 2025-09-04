Unsecured servers expose over 250M global identity recordsract with Paragon spyware revived

Cybernews reports that more than 250 million individuals in Canada, Mexico, and five other countries had their identity records inadvertently leaked by misconfigured servers.

Most severely impacted by the exposure were citizens in Egypt, Turkey, and South Africa, who had their entire identity information, including names, birthdates, ID numbers, contact information, and home addresses, spilled, according to Cybernews researchers.

"It's likely that these databases were operated by a single party, due to the similar data structures, but there's no attribution as to who controlled the data, or any hard links proving that these instances belonged to the same party," said researchers.