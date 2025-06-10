Data Security, AI/ML
Unsecured My Jedai AI chatbot database leaks certain Canva creator info
Hackread reports that more than 500 individuals part of the creator program of design platform Canva had their email addresses and survey responses on the program inadvertently exposed by an unprotected Chroma database belonging to Russian artificial intelligence chatbot startup My Jedai. Such a leak stemming from inadequate security configurations is the first to impact a Chroma database, according to a report from UpGuard, which identified the internet-exposed database that has since been secured. Meanwhile, Canva emphasized that its accounts or platform data have not been compromised as a result of the exposure of Canva Creators information, which had been stored on a third-party site. "We've confirmed the file contents have been removed, and site logs show it was not accessed by others. We've already contacted the affected Creators and are complying with all our legal obligations, including notifying regulators where required," said a Canva spokesperson, who noted an ongoing process review to curb similar incidents in the future.
