Unregistered data brokers flagged by Texas

Texas has alerted half a dozen companies — including Affinity Solutions, Fifty Technology, HubSpot Inc., LoopMe Limited, Spectrum Mailing Lists, and ZenLeads Inc. — to immediately register to the state's data broker registries to avoid daily fines of at least $100 for each day that they are unregistered, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.



Such an action from Texas comes as more states crack down on unregistered data brokers, with California subjecting Growbots Inc. and UpLead LLC to nearly $35,000 in penalties each after failing to adhere to data broker registration rules under the state's Delete Act.

Intensified clampdowns on unregistered data brokers in the following year are being sought by Privacy Rights Clearinghouse with the imminent release of findings of state registrations, according to PRC Associate Director of Policy Emory Roane.

"All it takes is one look at the brokers that are registered already to realize that most people have no idea these data brokers even exist, much less which ones are buying and selling their personal information," Roane said.