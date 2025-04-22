Unleashed agentic AI overwhelms Oklahoma CISO

Increasingly sophisticated and prevalent artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity threats have prompted Oklahoma to unleash agentic AI for its security operations, which state Chief Information Security Officer Michael Toland said has multiplied the ability of its security team by over tenfold but has been a little overwhelming, reports StateScoop.
"You tell it what to do, and it will decide how to do it. And anyone who's had children knows the fear of handing control over. You have to do it if you want to get to a certain place, but that doesn't make it easy... You have to be able to meet the bad guys where they are, which is why we need these AI agents: to deal with their AI agents," said Toland. Meanwhile, Knostic Chief Technology Officer Sounil Yu warned cybersecurity professionals against the implementation of AI without the necessary guardrails but also noted the technology's long-term benefits. "I think the advantage is moving over to the defenders side because we [will] have a first-mover's advantage. We can deploy things that are more secure from the beginning than we do today," said Yu.
