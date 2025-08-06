UnitedHealth response to Episource breach sought by senators

UnitedHealth Group has been urged by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to provide more details regarding the January data breach of its tech subsidiary Episource, which was reported to have led to the compromise of 5.4 million individuals' data, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Information regarding the timeline of the Episource breach's discovery, disclosure to federal regulators, and completion of an investigation into the extent of the data compromise, as well as its efforts in bolstering the services company's cybersecurity defenses, should be provided by UHG by August 18, wrote Cassidy and Hassan in a letter to UHG CEO Stephen J. Hemsley. Such a letter also panned UHG's response to last year's ransomware attack against Change Healthcare, which was reported to have impacted nearly 192.7 million individuals. "We have seen the recent threat that hostile actors, including Iran, may pose on health care entities and UHGs repeated failures to protect against such attacks jeopardizes patient health," said the senators.
