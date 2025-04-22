Threat Intelligence

UN: Global expansion of Southeast Asian cyber fraud operations underway

A glowing red exclamation point inside a glowing red triangle on a glowing red digital background

(Adobe Stock)

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has warned about the ongoing global expansion of Southeast Asia's cyber fraud sector following continued failures to contain such operations, which have been fueled by one-stop-shop digital marketplaces providing cybercriminal services, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Mounting law enforcement takedowns of cyber scam compounds in Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines have not prevented the diversification of illicit activities, with Asian cybercriminal gangs already forging collaborations with drug trafficking cartels in South America, as well as establishing new scam hubs across Africa, according to the UNODC report. "That [expansion] is going to have big global implications in that not only are you going to see scam centers and those types of operations developing in these regions but it will also be jet fuel for local criminal groups who need to launder their money," said UNODC regional analyst John Wojcik.

Related

Halcyon offers $10K for ransomware intel

Ransomware prevention firm Halcyon has launched the Threat Research Incentive Program, offering up to $10,000 for verified intelligence on ransomware actors and tactics in what it calls the first bug bounty program focused exclusively on ransomware, according to a report by The Register.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorBotnetDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpster DivingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackInformation Warfare

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds