Critical Infrastructure Security

Ukrainian state railway’s online services hit by disruptive cyberattack

Ukrainian national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia had its online systems taken down by a significant cyberattack on Sunday that has forced physical ticket purchases and led to prolonged waiting times, reports BleepingComputer.

However, operations of the railway have not been impacted by the "highly systematic and multi-layered" intrusion, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, which noted that trains continued to be on schedule as it leveraged backups to support operational processes. "The railway continues to operate despite physical attacks on infrastructure, and even the most devious cyberattacks cannot stop it. As Ukrzaliznytsia has previously been a target of enemy cyberattacks, backup protocols have been implemented within the company," said Ukrzaliznytsia. While Ukrzaliznytsia said that it has already sought the assistance of the country's Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-UA, and the SBU Cyber Department in remediating affected systems, the railway operator still has not provided specific details regarding systems recovery.

Related

Suspected Chinese-linked hackers set sights on Taiwan

After achieving initial access by targeting vulnerable internet-exposed web and application servers, UAT-5918 utilized tools previously associated with Volt Typhoon and Flax Typhoon to facilitate lateral movement, credential and data theft, and further compromise.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds