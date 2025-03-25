Ukrainian national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia had its online systems taken down by a significant cyberattack on Sunday that has forced physical ticket purchases and led to prolonged waiting times, reports BleepingComputer. However, operations of the railway have not been impacted by the "highly systematic and multi-layered" intrusion, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, which noted that trains continued to be on schedule as it leveraged backups to support operational processes. "The railway continues to operate despite physical attacks on infrastructure, and even the most devious cyberattacks cannot stop it. As Ukrzaliznytsia has previously been a target of enemy cyberattacks, backup protocols have been implemented within the company," said Ukrzaliznytsia. While Ukrzaliznytsia said that it has already sought the assistance of the country's Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-UA, and the SBU Cyber Department in remediating affected systems, the railway operator still has not provided specific details regarding systems recovery.
Ukrainian state railway’s online services hit by disruptive cyberattack
