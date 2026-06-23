Ukrainian hackers reportedly breach Russian Glaz/Groza combat control system

Ukrainian hackers have reportedly breached Russia's Glaz/Groza combat control system, gaining access to sensitive internal materials. The Glaz/Groza system is crucial for coordinating reconnaissance, targeting, and battlefield communications between various Russian military units. The incident highlights potential vulnerabilities in military communication and data management systems, with further coverage provided by Tech Radar.

The reported breach of the Glaz/Groza combat control platform by Ukrainian hackers has exposed a range of internal documents, including manuals, patents, and training materials. The system is designed to accelerate the targeting process by connecting drone operators, field commanders, and artillery units. Notably, the administration and software updates for Glaz/Groza were allegedly managed through Telegram groups, raising security concerns given the sensitive nature of battlefield data handled by such systems.

Attackers reportedly altered mapping data within the platform, inserting images of the Ukrainian flag and causing disruptions for users attempting to access or restore functionality. The exposed materials include hundreds of pages of user guides and a training video demonstrating the system's operation, along with patent documentation detailing its architecture and integration with other military technologies. The full operational impact and extent of the disruption remain unverified.