Additional European Union sanctions against Russia have included punitive action against individuals who were purportedly part of the country's cyber and information operations against Ukraine, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.North Korean Reconnaissance General Bureau Director Lee Chang Ho — who had already faced U.S. and South Korean sanctions — has been among those sanctioned by the EU over his role in overseeing the state-sponsored Lazarus and Kimsuky threat operations, as well as deploying and coordinating North Korean military personnel in Russia's war against Ukraine.Other sanctions have been imposed against Russian blogger Kristina Potupchik for spearheading anti-Ukraine information campaigns, as well as athlete Nikita Nagorny and eight Russian media firms for disseminating pro-Russian propaganda. Such a development comes months after pro-Russian hacktivist operation Cyber Army of Russia Reborn had been sanctioned by the U.S. after launching distributed denial-of-service attacks against Ukraine and its allies since 2022, as well as its subsequent compromise of a U.S. energy firm's industrial systems.
Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
Ukraine-targeted cyber, influence threat actors subjected to EU sanctions
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds