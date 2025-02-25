Ukraine-targeted cyber, influence threat actors subjected to EU sanctions

Additional European Union sanctions against Russia have included punitive action against individuals who were purportedly part of the country's cyber and information operations against Ukraine, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

North Korean Reconnaissance General Bureau Director Lee Chang Ho — who had already faced U.S. and South Korean sanctions — has been among those sanctioned by the EU over his role in overseeing the state-sponsored Lazarus and Kimsuky threat operations, as well as deploying and coordinating North Korean military personnel in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Other sanctions have been imposed against Russian blogger Kristina Potupchik for spearheading anti-Ukraine information campaigns, as well as athlete Nikita Nagorny and eight Russian media firms for disseminating pro-Russian propaganda.