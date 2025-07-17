Aside from dismantling more than a hundred computer systems leveraged by the group, Operation Eastwood also took down NoName057(16)'s central server infrastructure, according to Europol. Such action coincided with the arrests of different suspects in France and Spain, with the former also sequestering communications equipment leveraged by the group. The FBI has also confirmed participation in the operation but additional details regarding its involvement were not provided. "Individuals acting for NoName057(16) are mainly Russian-speaking sympathisers who use automated tools to carry out distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Operating without formal leadership or sophisticated technical skills, they are motivated by ideology and rewards," said Europol, who noted the group's membership to consist mostly of young threat actors.
Pro-Russian hacktivist group dismantled in global operation
Infrastructure of pro-Russian hacktivist gang NoName057(16) leveraged in distributed denial-of-service intrusions against Ukraine and its allies, including Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden, has been disrupted as part of the Europol-led law enforcement effort Operation Eastwood, reports The Associated Press.
Aside from dismantling more than a hundred computer systems leveraged by the group, Operation Eastwood also took down NoName057(16)'s central server infrastructure, according to Europol. Such action coincided with the arrests of different suspects in France and Spain, with the former also sequestering communications equipment leveraged by the group. The FBI has also confirmed participation in the operation but additional details regarding its involvement were not provided. "Individuals acting for NoName057(16) are mainly Russian-speaking sympathisers who use automated tools to carry out distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Operating without formal leadership or sophisticated technical skills, they are motivated by ideology and rewards," said Europol, who noted the group's membership to consist mostly of young threat actors.
