Ukraine subjected to more targeted Russian cyberattacks

Despite recording an 85% drop in critical and high-severity cyberattacks from Russian state-sponsored threat operations between the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024, Ukraine has experienced 19% more cyber incidents during the first six months of the year, with the more than twofold increase in intrusions against the country's defense, security, and energy industries representing yet another strategic pivot by Russia to war-related systems after its more diverse targeting failed to inflict long-term damage to Ukraine, Cybernews reports.

Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine originated from eight different threat clusters, some of which were associated with the country's national guard RosGvardia, an analysis from Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection revealed. Meanwhile, malware attacks against Ukraine rose by 90% during the same period, mostly driven by cracked software distribution, according to the SSCIP report, which also warned about the persistent evolution of threat actors' capabilities amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.