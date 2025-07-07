Threat Intelligence

Ukraine, allies subjected to pro-Russian hacktivist intrusions

Flags of Russia and Ukraine. No war. Peace. Relationship between Ukraine and Russia.
(Image credit: opolja via Getty)

Ukraine and other countries supportive of its cause amid its ongoing war with Russia have been targeted by the new TwoNet and IT Army of Russia hacktivist groups since earlier this year, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Operations of both pro-Russian hacktivist gangs have been conducted through Telegram, findings from Intel 471 revealed. First to emerge was TwoNet, which has been promoting distributed denial-of-service attacks against Ukraine, Spain, and the UK since January. On the other hand, IT Army of Russia, which initially appeared in March, has touted intrusions against Ukrainian websites, as well as insider recruitment within the targeted country's critical infrastructure organizations. Aside from leveraging a Telegram bot for Ukrainian military or critical infrastructure intelligence submissions, IT Army of Russia also utilizes the PanicBotnet tool for DDoS attacks. Such a development comes amid the continued activity of pro-Russian hacktivist operation NoName057(16).

