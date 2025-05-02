Threat Intelligence, Network Security

Pro-Russian hacktivists intensify DDoS attacks on Dutch orgs

DDoS attack

(Adobe Stock)

Pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName057(16) has been linked to a wave of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks targeting multiple public and private organizations across the Netherlands, BleepingComputer reports.

The National Cyber Security Center, which operates under the Dutch Ministry of Justice, confirmed the incidents, stating that the attacks disrupted access to websites but did not compromise internal systems or data. The groups actions appear to be politically motivated, with claims of retaliation for the Netherlands financial and military support to Ukraine, including a 6 billion aid package and an additional 3.5 billion planned for 2026. The attacks have affected several provincesGroningen, Noord-Holland, Zeeland, Drenthe, Overijssel, Noord-Brabantand cities such as Apeldoorn, Breda, Nijmegen, and Tilburg. This campaign is part of NoName057(16)s broader history of targeting Western organizations through DDoS operations since March 2022. The group also runs a crowdsourced DDoS platform called DDoSIA, which incentivizes volunteers to participate in attacks. Despite arrests of three platform users in Spain in 2024, the threat groups core leadership remains active, and attacks persist, as confirmed by recent messages on the groups Telegram channel.

