Phishing

UK jails LabHost PhaaS platform admin

Privacy concept: computer keyboard with Key icon and word Phishing on enter button background, 3d render

(Adobe Stock)

Major phishing-as-a-service platform LabHost had its administrator Zak Coyne sentenced in the UK's Manchester Crown Court to 8.5 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to several charges related to fraudulent activity, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Before its takedown as part of an international law enforcement operation last April, LabHost whose resources were reported by the Metropolitan Police to have been leveraged by more than 2,000 threat actors for phishing activities had facilitated global fraud campaigns that led to the theft of over 100 million, according to Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor Thomas Short. "The outcome of this case demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Met in pursuing individuals like Coyne who mastermind a network of fraudulent activity, which ultimately brings misery to thousands of innocent people," said Metropolitan Police Central Specialist Crime team leader Stephen Clayman, who assured ongoing efforts to clamp down on malicious actors facilitating cybercrimes.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds