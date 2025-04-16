Before its takedown as part of an international law enforcement operation last April, LabHost whose resources were reported by the Metropolitan Police to have been leveraged by more than 2,000 threat actors for phishing activities had facilitated global fraud campaigns that led to the theft of over 100 million, according to Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor Thomas Short. "The outcome of this case demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Met in pursuing individuals like Coyne who mastermind a network of fraudulent activity, which ultimately brings misery to thousands of innocent people," said Metropolitan Police Central Specialist Crime team leader Stephen Clayman, who assured ongoing efforts to clamp down on malicious actors facilitating cybercrimes.
UK jails LabHost PhaaS platform admin
Major phishing-as-a-service platform LabHost had its administrator Zak Coyne sentenced in the UK's Manchester Crown Court to 8.5 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to several charges related to fraudulent activity, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
Before its takedown as part of an international law enforcement operation last April, LabHost whose resources were reported by the Metropolitan Police to have been leveraged by more than 2,000 threat actors for phishing activities had facilitated global fraud campaigns that led to the theft of over 100 million, according to Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor Thomas Short. "The outcome of this case demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Met in pursuing individuals like Coyne who mastermind a network of fraudulent activity, which ultimately brings misery to thousands of innocent people," said Metropolitan Police Central Specialist Crime team leader Stephen Clayman, who assured ongoing efforts to clamp down on malicious actors facilitating cybercrimes.
