Critical Infrastructure Security, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

U.S. infrastructure faces cybersecurity wake-up call

Cyber Security This horizontal 4K image depicts a field of electricity pylons and communication towers under a cloudy evening sky. Overlayed on the image are digital icons of shields with padlocks, representing the concept of cyber security for the power grid. The overall mood is one of vigilance and protection of critical infrastructure.

(Adobe Stock)

At a cybersecurity panel held at One World Trade Center, top former national security leaders and industry executives warned that U.S. critical infrastructure remains dangerously exposed to foreign cyber threats due to basic security failures, Nextgov/FCW reports.

Despite growing buzz around AI and quantum computing, the panel emphasized that essential protections, like firewalls, patching, and authentication, are still missing in many sectors, particularly among smaller and downstream providers. Dragos CEO Robert M. Lee and American Electric Powers Bill Fehrman stressed that attackers exploit these foundational gaps, with Lee noting that energy grid modernization has increased attack surfaces. Former NSA head Gen. Paul Nakasone called for stricter compliance standards and enhanced private-public sharing agreements to "make the U.S. more toxic" to cyber adversaries. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray highlighted the urgency of scaling up collaboration to reach less mature infrastructure operators. The panel's stark message: focus must return to cyber hygiene and execution before adversaries exploit the nations weakest digital links.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Continuity Plan (BCP)Cost Benefit Analysis

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds