AI-powered cyber defenses for critical infrastructure advanced by Trump ‘action plan’

U.S. critical infrastructure owners, especially those lacking in funds, have been urged to implement artificial intelligence tools to bolster data and operational technology security under the Trump administration's new AI Action Plan, reports CyberScoop.
Aside from advancing secure-by-design principles in all AI leveraged for safety-critical or homeland security applications, the AI Action Plan also pushes for a Department of Homeland Security-led AI-Information Sharing and Analysis Center, which would facilitate AI-related threat intelligence sharing. "While much work has been done to advance the field of AI Assurance, promoting resilient and secure AI development and deployment should be a core activity of the U.S. government," said the plan, which does not include a proposal for increased spending. While NetChoice Director of Policy Patrick Hedger commended the action plan for focusing on how the federal government could aid the private sector, Center for Democracy Vice President of Policy Samir Jain criticized the plan for failing to address the potential risks stemming from AI use.
