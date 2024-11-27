U.K. launches AI security lab to combat nation-state cyber threats

The U.K. has announced the creation of the Laboratory for AI Security Research, a new initiative aimed at countering nation-state cyber threats, particularly those from Russia and other hostile actors, TechCrunch reports.

The lab, which was described as part of the "new AI arms race," will receive initial funding of around $10.3 million from the government, with additional contributions expected from private industry partners through a catalytic model.

According to the U.K. government, LASR’s mission is to strengthen its and allies' defenses against emerging threats by leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance cybersecurity measures. The lab will collaborate with prominent organizations, including the Government Communications Headquarters, the Alan Turing Institute, the AI Safety Institute, and leading academic institutions such as the University of Oxford and Queen’s University Belfast. Partnerships are also being pursued with international allies, including the Five Eyes countries and NATO members. "While AI can amplify existing cyber threats, it can also create better cyber defense tools, and presents opportunities for intelligence agencies to collect, analyze, and produce more useful intelligence," noted Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, who emphasized the government’s focus on countering threats from adversaries like Russia.