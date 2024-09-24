Breach, Threat Intelligence

Twilio call data exposed

U.S. cloud communications firm Twilio had 11,802 call records with audio recordings admitted to be compromised by the threat actor "grep" following a cyberattack this month, Hackread reports.

Records exposed by grep were divided into a pair of call-tracking TXT files, the first of which detailed phone calls' start and end times, callers' and recipients' phone numbers, and call status, duration, and notes, as well as call interpreters' IDs. On the other hand, more detailed information, such as call language, incoming call identifiers, cost rates, interpretation start times, recording URLs, and video call indicators, were included in the second file.

Such a data leak was noted by Hackread researchers to potentially be exploited in voice phishing and SMS phishing attacks, as evidenced by a phishing campaign last month that involved phone calls to facilitate the compromise of corporate VPN credentials.

Twilio denied a breach occurred and offered the following statement: “At this time, we have no evidence to suggest that Twilio was breached. One of Twilio’s customers inadvertently exposed its own Twilio data when their developers used a third party software tool that had a vulnerability. Twilio informed this customer and they’ve already taken steps to secure their account.”

