Trump’s undermining of federal cyber efforts demands outrage, says ex-CISO chief Krebs
Numerous federal cybersecurity cutbacks conducted by the Trump administration which include planned workforce reductions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were deemed by former CISA Director Chris Krebs to necessitate indignation from the cybersecurity community, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Downsizing U.S. cybersecurity efforts would significantly hinder the development of digital defenses against Chinese state-sponsored threat operations Salt Typhoon, Volt Typhoon, and Flax Typhoon, which have already infiltrated the country's telecommunications and critical infrastructure sectors, said Krebs, who resigned from SentinelOne after having his and his associates' security clearances revoked by Trump earlier this month, at the RSA Conference. "We need more Cyber Command warfighters. We need more folks at the NSA collecting intel. We need more front line defenders, threat hunters, red teamers, folks that are just doing sysadmin, the basics. We need more of that, not less. So that's my pitch," said Krebs, who also commended former CISA Director Jen Easterly's statements regarding Trump's retaliatory actions against federal cyber leaders. Such a development comes as the Trump administration was urged by the Electronic Frontier Foundation to overturn the ban on Krebs.
