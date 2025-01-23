Trump’s disbanding of Cyber Safety Review Board draws ire

Investigation into Chinese state-backed hacking group Salt Typhoon's massive cyberattack against U.S. telecommunications firms has been halted with the Trump administration's move to terminate all members of the Cyber Safety Review Board, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency's Cybersecurity Advisory Committee and all other Department of Homeland Security advisory committees, prompting concern from cybersecurity advocates, reports CyberScoop.

Even though Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman noted the potential reapplication of outgoing committee members in their respective posts, such a purge was feared by House Committee on Homeland Security's Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to possibly defer the Salt Typhoon probe, which should be "completed expeditiously." Dismantling the CSRB was also regarded by cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont to clear Microsoft of any accountability from its security failures that resulted in a separate Chinese hacking incident while IANS Research's Jake Williams emphasized the panel removal's adverse effect on U.S. national security. However, such a move was stated by House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., to offer the Trump administration the opportunity to appoint new CSRB members or better review the board's mission.