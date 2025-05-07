Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Trump’s Defense Department cyber policy nominee pledges to bolster cyber threat deterrence

An aerial view of the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

(Defense Department)

Katie Sutton, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to become assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, has committed to strengthening the U.S.'s cyber threat deterrence strategy by combining "denial, resilience, and credible responses" during her confirmation hearing, where she was grilled about the sufficiency of the country's offensive cybersecurity measures amid mounting threats posed by nation-state adversaries, according to DefenseScoop.

Aside from restoring cyber deterrence, Sutton also pledged to examine existing toolkit capabilities and integrate military cyberspace competencies with other tools, while ensuring the Defense Department's continued vigilance on network and critical infrastructure defenses. Federal authorities will also be reviewed to guarantee their appropriateness in dealing with evolving cybersecurity threats. "I believe we're at a point where we need to reevaluate those [authorities] and make sure that we're postured to be able to respond to the increasing speed of cyber attacks and that we are able to address the incoming impacts of AI," said Sutton.

