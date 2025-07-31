Trump’s CISA director nominee receives Senate panel OK

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Sean Plankey to become the next director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency just a day after the agency agreed to publish an unclassified report on the vulnerabilities of the U.S.'s telecommunications infrastructure, which has been used by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to withhold Plankey's confirmation, reports The Associated Press.
The advancement of Plankey's nomination follows almost a week after his confirmation hearing, where he was pressed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., on election security and potential steps to ensure CISA's continued operations amid a slew of recent personnel and budget cuts. Such a development comes amid CISA's lack of response to various letters from ranking Democrats in the House and Senate elections panels seeking additional details regarding the agency's workforce reductions and election cybersecurity efforts.
The advancement of Plankey's nomination follows almost a week after his confirmation hearing, where he was pressed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., on election security and potential steps to ensure CISA's continued operations amid a slew of recent personnel and budget cuts. Such a development comes amid CISA's lack of response to various letters from ranking Democrats in the House and Senate elections panels seeking additional details regarding the agency's workforce reductions and election cybersecurity efforts.