CISA to release federal telco infrastructure vulnerability report

(Adobe Stock)

CyberScoop reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has committed to publish the "U.S. Telecommunications Insecurity Report (2022)" that highlights vulnerabilities affecting the country's telecommunications infrastructure after Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., blocked the confirmation of Trump's CISA director nominee Sean Plankey due to the agency's failure to release the report.

"CISA has worked with telecommunications providers before, during, and after Salt Typhoon sharing timely threat intelligence, providing technical support, and continues to have close collaboration with our federal partners to safeguard America's communications infrastructure," said CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy, who provided no information on the timeline of the report's release or the clearance necessary for its issuance. Such a statement from CISA follows Senate approval of a measure that would mandate the report's release within a month of enactment. Wyden noted that CISA's deferred release of the report has significantly hampered cyber defenses against Salt Typhoon attacks.

