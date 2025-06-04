Trump’s CISA director, national cyber director picks obtain industry support

Sean Plankey and Sean Caincross, who were nominated by President Donald Trump to hold the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director and national cyber director positions, respectively, have been separately endorsed by a pair of cybersecurity industry coalitions ahead of their confirmation hearing on Thursday, reports Cybersecurity Dive.
With his experience at the U.S. Energy Department, the National Security Council, and the private sector, Plankey is well-suited to improve critical infrastructure defenses, which could be done through cyber partnerships, according to the first group of cybersecurity organizations, including CSC 2.0, the Association of the United States Cyber Forces, and the Cyber Threat Alliance. Plankey's presence at CISA would also help boost the agency's morale amid ongoing downsizing efforts, the group added. Another group, including the U.S. first National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and executives at CrowdStrike, Dragos, and RSA Security, noted that Caincross's extensive experience at the White House and the private sector has prepared him for strategy implementation at the Office of the National Cyber Director.
