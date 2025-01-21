Privacy, Government Regulations

Trump order defers TikTok ban, legality questioned

TikTok logo displayed on sign
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TikTok — which was supposed to have been shut down in the U.S. on Sunday following a law that required its divestiture by Chinese parent firm ByteDance due to national security risks — had its operational ban postponed 75 days following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump just hours after his inauguration, according to Reuters.

Such signing was accompanied by Trump's suggestion of government co-ownership of TikTok's U.S. business while threatening China with potential tariffs should a U.S. deal for the social media platform fail. "There's no value. So if we create that value, why aren't we entitled to like half?" said Trump, who initially moved to ban TikTok and WeChat over worries regarding the Chinese government's acquisition of Americans' personal data near the end of his first term. However, Trump has not been permitted by the law upheld by the Supreme Court to prolong the implementation of the TikTok ban as long as ByteDance does not show binding deals to sell the platform. Such an order is "circumventing national security legislation passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in Congress," said Rep. Frank Pollone, D-NJ.

Related

Allstate faces data privacy lawsuit from Texas

Mobile apps tracking driver data have been covertly embedded with Arity software, which enables the gathering of real-time location and movement, accelerometer, magnetometer, and gyroscopic details, and other information, including those concerning vehicle acceleration and distracted driving, noted the complaint by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AnonymizationAuthenticityBasic AuthenticationBritish Standard 7799Business Impact Analysis (BIA)Certificate-Based AuthenticationChain of CustodyDue CareGeolocationIdentity Theft

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds