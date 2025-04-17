Ex-CISA chief Krebs exits SentinelOne amid Trump targeting

CNBC reports that former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs has resigned from SentinelOne, where he has served as chief intelligence and public policy officer, following President Donald Trump's decision to suspend not only his security clearance but also those belonging to his associates in the cybersecurity firm in retaliation to his refusal to endorse the alleged rigging of the 2020 polls.
In a letter to SentinelOne employees posted on the company's website, Krebs emphasized his intent to counter the order imposed by Trump. "This will require my complete focus and energy. It's a fight for democracy, for freedom of speech, and for the rule of law. I'm prepared to give it everything I've got," said Krebs. Such resistance to Trump's actions against corporations and other organizations was also noted by Krebs in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, SentinelOne said that the revocation of security clearances given to fewer than 10 of its employees is unlikely to impact its business.
