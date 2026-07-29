US effectively bans foreign-made advanced robots over security concerns

As reported by The Register, the United States government has implemented a ban on the sale of advanced robots manufactured in foreign countries, citing national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has added foreign-made advanced robotic devices to its Covered List, prohibiting their import due to unacceptable risks to U.S. national security. The determination highlights the critical role of advanced robots in the economy and defense, but also their vulnerability to network attacks, data exfiltration, and disruption. The UniPwn flaws, which allowed for the takeover of Chinese-made humanoid robots, were cited as an example of these risks.

The ban aims to prevent reliance on foreign sources that could disrupt supply chains. Exceptions exist for devices vouched for by the Department of War and for foreign-owned companies that manufacture their robots within the U.S., such as Boston Dynamics. While existing approved robots and those already owned by users are unaffected, the policy signals a move towards prioritizing domestically produced robotic technology. Tesla, with its Optimus bot ambitions, may stand to benefit from this policy shift.