Trio of spyware apps shut down
TechCrunch reports that operations of the almost identical mobile surveillance apps Cocospy, Spyzie, and Spyic have been halted.
All of the apps have not only been inoperable but also had their websites and Amazon-hosted cloud storage removed, according to TechCrunch. Additional details regarding the shutdown remain unclear amid silence from their operators. Such a development comes months after Cocospy, Spyzie, and Spyic were discovered by a security researcher to have been impacted by a flaw that has been used to obtain email addresses belonging to 3.2 million of the apps' customers, all of which have been added to Have I Been Pwned. Despite the shutdown, which was noted by TechCrunch to be a common occurrence among stalkerware operations, individuals have been advised to check their devices for potential compromise by entering 001 on the dialer app and pressing the "call" button. Deleting the "System Service" app from the phone would remove the stalkerware.
