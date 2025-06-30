Trio of Bluetooth chipset flaws could allow snooping, data theft

Almost 1,289 Citrix NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway servers continue to be at risk of intrusions involving the critical out-of-bounds memory vulnerability CVE-2025-5777, dubbed as "Citrix Bleed 2", while 2,100 instances remain vulnerable to the critical memory overflow issue, tracked as CVE-2025-6543, following the release of fixes last week, according to Cyber Security News.