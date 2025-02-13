Reuters reports that interest in acquiring U.S.-Japanese cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, which counts Microsoft, McAfee, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks as its competitors, has escalated among private equity firms in recent weeks. Aside from Advent International, Bain Capital, and EQT AB, KKR has also expressed wanting to take Trend Micro private, according to sources close to the matter. While a successful purchase would make the deal among the largest buyouts following a pandemic-related slump, Trend Micro — which was reported to have been deliberating sale options last year — could still opt to retain independence, the sources added. Despite lacking confirmation from Trend Micro and the equity firms, the buyout interest has fueled a surge in Trend Micro shares. Such a development comes amid a recent spate of cybersecurity deals, including Google parent firm Alphabet's unsuccessful takeover of cloud cybersecurity startup Wiz last year. An agreement to acquire Rapid7 was also reported to have been pursued by Advent, Bain, and EQT in October.
Trend Micro purchase reportedly sought by private equity firms
