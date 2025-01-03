Critical Infrastructure Security, Application security, Threat Intelligence

Treasury’s sanctions office reportedly subjected to Chinese hack

The United States Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C.
(Adobe Stock)

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which spearheads sanctions enforcement, was reported by the Washington Post to have been compromised by Chinese state-sponsored threat actors as part of a cyberespionage operation that could have been aimed at identifying Chinese entities and individuals at risk of U.S. sanctions, according to BleepingComputer.

Officials revealed that the department's Office of Financial Research had also been infiltrated as part of the incident, which was noted to have stemmed from an attack against the agency's implementation of the BeyondTrust remote support software-as-a-service platform in a disclosure to Congress earlier this week. Investigation into the extent of the compromise is still underway but the Treasury Department said that it was able to purge attackers from its systems following the shutdown of impacted BeyondTrust instances. Such a development comes amid intensifying Chinese state-backed attacks against U.S. infrastructure, the most recent of which is the cyberespionage campaign conducted by Salt Typhoon against nine U.S. telecommunications companies.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

Chinese cyberattacks escalated in 2024

Chinese state-sponsored threat operation Volt Typhoon, also known as Vanguard Panda, was regarded by CrowdStrike Senior Vice President of Counter Adversary Operations Adam Meyers to be among the more concerning China-linked threats after pre-positioning itself in U.S. critical infrastructure networks last year.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatBotnetBrowserBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Cache CrammingClientDLL InjectionDomain HijackingDumpSecReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds